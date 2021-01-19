Partial Cabinet shake-up looms ahead

Park Young-sun, minister of SMEs and Startups, walks into a conference room for an online press briefing on export-related data at the government office complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in is expected to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle as early as this week to affect Park Young-sun, minister of SMEs and Startups, and a few others, an informed source said Tuesday.



Park, a former reporter and ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker, is apparently seeking to run in the April 7 by-election for the Seoul mayorship.



She plans to quit the job Wednesday in consideration of the schedule for the ruling party's race to pick its candidate for the all-important election, according to the source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.



It remains uncertain whether the president will nominate her replacement immediately or let Vice Minister Kang Sung-cheon serve as acting minister for the time being.



Kang, who worked as a Cheong Wa Dae secretary to Moon, may be promoted to succeed Park.



There is also widespread talk of the possibility that Moon will replace the heads of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries as well as the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



Moon carried out the previous Cabinet shake-up late last year to replace the justice and environment ministers. (Yonhap)