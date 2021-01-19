Dunamu introduces digital asset fear-greed index

Dunamu, a South Korean blockchain and fintech company, said Tuesday that it has developed an indicator that measures volatility of digital asset market to help investors make decisions.
The digital asset fear-and-greed index reflects market sentiment in five different levels, from ”extreme fear“ to ”extreme greed.” The index gauges market volatility with trading price and transaction volume every five minutes.
Digital asset fear-and-greed index reflects (Dunamu)
“As many domestic digital asset investors use global indexes, we decided to introduce one that can help domestic investors,” an official at Dunamu said.
Market volatility indexes such as S&P VIX, V-KOSPI200, and CNNMoney’s Fear and Greed Index are used to gauge market sentiment in stock markets.
Dunamu which operates digital currency exchange Upbit, developed the Upbit Market Index, a real-time flow of all digital assets listed on the exchange.
