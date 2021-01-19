 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

KOFIC to launch English website promoting Korean actors

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jan 19, 2021 - 14:29       Updated : Jan 19, 2021 - 14:29
Photos of actors who will be promoted through the Korean Film Council’s “Korean Actor 200” global campaign (KOFIC)
Photos of actors who will be promoted through the Korean Film Council’s “Korean Actor 200” global campaign (KOFIC)

The Korean Film Council on Tuesday announced that it will start the “Korean Actor 200” global campaign to promote Korean actors overseas.

A total of 200 actors -- 100 women and 100 men — have been selected for the campaign based on such criteria as domestic and international film awards received.

An English-language website featuring the selected actors will launch in March, the state-run film organization said, and will include 200 videos that show the actors’ careers alongside photos of them.

“The Actor is Present,” a booklet that includes profiles of the actors, will be published as part of the global campaign.

Acclaimed celebrity photographer Kim Jung-man and Ahn Sung-jin, known for his album cover works as well as movie and drama posters, shot the photos of the actors while The Screen, a content creation firm specializing in movies, produced the videos and photos that will be presented on the website.

The campaign is part of KOFIC’s Korean actors’ archive project. KOFIC hopes the campaign will help in promoting Korean actors overseas, providing information to major overseas film festivals, global streaming content producers, actor management agencies and the media.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114