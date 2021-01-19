KOFIC to launch English website promoting Korean actors

Photos of actors who will be promoted through the Korean Film Council’s “Korean Actor 200” global campaign (KOFIC)
The Korean Film Council on Tuesday announced that it will start the “Korean Actor 200” global campaign to promote Korean actors overseas.
A total of 200 actors -- 100 women and 100 men — have been selected for the campaign based on such criteria as domestic and international film awards received.
An English-language website featuring the selected actors will launch in March, the state-run film organization said, and will include 200 videos that show the actors’ careers alongside photos of them.
“The Actor is Present,” a booklet that includes profiles of the actors, will be published as part of the global campaign.
Acclaimed celebrity photographer Kim Jung-man and Ahn Sung-jin, known for his album cover works as well as movie and drama posters, shot the photos of the actors while The Screen, a content creation firm specializing in movies, produced the videos and photos that will be presented on the website.
The campaign is part of KOFIC’s Korean actors’ archive project. KOFIC hopes the campaign will help in promoting Korean actors overseas, providing information to major overseas film festivals, global streaming content producers, actor management agencies and the media.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
