Business

Coupang offers up to 50% discount for 'global shopping day'

By Korea Herald
Published : Jan 19, 2021 - 14:25       Updated : Jan 19, 2021 - 14:26
Advertisement for Coupang global shopping day (Coupang)
From Tuesday, Coupang is holding a two-day special promotion event, offering up to 50 percent discount on products purchased overseas and products directly imported by the e-commerce firm, the company said Tuesday.

During the Jan 19-20 Global Shopping Day, time-limited discount will be provided at 11 a.m. every morning, where items like Samsung 55in Class 8 Series LED Smart Tizen TV, Fujifilm’s instant camera Instax, Ivory Aloe Cosmetic Soap, four-in-one Badger Green Classic Lip Balm 4-Stick set will be offered at super special prices.

At a “special price store for wellness items,” top sellers from famous brands such as Xiaomi, Estee Lauder, Juver, Sierra De Utiel, Now Foods will be offered at slashed prices.

At the “discount store for latest international products,” shoppers can get up to 30 percent off on Marshall Bluetooth speaker, Emporio Armani underwear, Xiaomi wireless power bank, etc. and in the brand discount store, they can buy various brand products from Xiaomi, Jarrow Formulas, Gerber, etc. at discounted prices.

All paid Coupand members, the Wow members, can enjoy free shipping on any purchase from the promotion store during the event period.

“We hope that many shoppers will participate in and enjoy our promotional event, where they can find not only a wide selection of global brand products at special prices but also enjoy easy and convenient shopping,” Jonathan Burks, Coupang’s Senior Director said.

“We will continue to improve our Customers’ shopping experience with Coupang’s direct overseas purchase and import services that provide reasonable prices on top of fast shipping,” he said.

By The Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
