Hanmi touts production capacity for COVID-19 vaccines

Hanmi Pharmaceutical‘s Bio Plant manufacturing and development facilities

Hanmi Pharmaceutical on Monday said it has enough production capacity to contract manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.



“Hanmi Pharmaceutical has various capabilities and facilities where we can produce nucleic acid vaccines as a contract manufacturing/development organization,” said CEO Kwon Se-chang.



“We are open to potential collaboration with various companies to contribute to ending the global pandemic.”



Among others, the executive pointed to its newly built Bio Plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, as a contract development and manufacturing facility.



Hanmi’s Bio Plant possesses a good manufacturing practices facility where bulk drug substances of messenger RNA and plasmid DNA vaccines can be produced. Plasmid DNA, or pDNA, is the precursor to mRNA synthesis, which is the key substance of nucleic acid vaccines.



Hanmi says its Bio Plant can produce approximately 10,000 liters of culture media per batch through a three-day E. coli culture process. This amount can produce millions of doses of nucleic acid vaccines. Per year, the Bio Plant can supply over 100 batches of nucleic acid vaccine drug substances, sufficient to vaccinate hundreds of millions of people.



Hanmi can supply raw materials through its subsidiary Hanmi Fine Chemical, which has the capability to produce nucleotides, active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates, peptides and lipids -- lipids being the raw materials for mRNA vaccine formulation.



According to Hanmi, its Bio Plant has two production buildings over an area of some 51,500 square meters. At the plant, Hanmi has over 500 employees for manufacturing, quality control and quality assessment, engineering, process/analytical development and regulatory affairs.





A view of the Pyeongtaek Bio Plant of Hanmi Pharmaceutical. The second building is shown on the left (Hanmi Pharmaceutical)