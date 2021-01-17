French artist David Jamin’s portraits of human soul comfort viewers

"Live” by David Jamin (Via Canvas)



French visual artist David Jamin is a delicate observer of people’s emotions. The artist delivers his subjects’ emotions on his canvas using a variety of vivid colors and spontaneous drawings of their gestures. His paintings suggest a portrait of someone’s soul.



The artist, based in France, hosts his first museum exhibition in South Korea at the Hangaram Art Museum at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul, showcasing his 61 original paintings, including the new “Introportrait en bleu.”



The artist created the term “introportrait,” his unique combination of introspection and self-portrait, which expresses various feelings and emotions using vivid colors and sketches. His acrylic paintings offer a vibe of freedom and suggest the mixed emotions of the subject of the painting.



“What I am really interested in is a human gesture. How that gesture works in the world and society, most of all, how the power of it is reflected in the surrounding,” the artist said. “It is easy to paint the aesthetics of unhappiness, despair, depression, cynicism and negation. What’s really difficult is drawing the opposite.”





"Cadence” by David Jamin (Via Canvas)



The artist considers the next canvas that he will work on to be his biggest dream. “Each canvas is a big journey. … It really makes my heart beat and let me have a passion and a new dream every night,” the artist once said.



Adopting the artist’s idea, the exhibition follows the theme of a journey. While strolling around the exhibition, visitors feel as if they are taking a trip. Each section of the show -- “Day 1: Scenery,” “Day2: Square,” “Day3: Hotel” and “Day4: Daily Life” -- showcases different themes from the artist’s works.



Born in 1970 in Nimes, southern France, the artist has become a prominent force in his country, and his works are widely loved by art collectors in Europe. He is represented by Art World Gallery in France and has showcased exhibitions in the UK, France, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, the US and Korea. In 2016, his work gained attention in Korea when it appeared on a poster for the popular musical “Mata Hari.”





David Jamin and his teddy bear (Via Canvas)