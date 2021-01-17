 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

S. Korea to end 2G network services by June

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jan 17, 2021 - 16:05       Updated : Jan 17, 2021 - 16:06
This undated file photo shows 2G phones. (Yonhap)
This undated file photo shows 2G phones. (Yonhap)

LG U+ said Sunday that the company would terminate its 2G network services by the end of June this year, which would mark the end of the aging network in the country.

LG U+, currently the only company that operates 2G services, has reported its plan to the Ministry of Science and ICT, the company said, adding that a detailed schedule is yet to be finalized.

LG U+ is the last mobile carrier here to terminate the aging network. SK Telecom ended its 2G services last July, and KT shut down 2G services in 2012, as technologies advanced and the number of 2G network users dropped.

As of November 2020, the number of 2G network subscribers of LG U+ reached 374,000, accounting for around 2.5 percent of the carrier‘s total 14.8 million subscriptions, according to the ICT Ministry’s data.

The mobile carrier added its decision came in line with the government’s policy to ensure efficient utilization of radio frequencies available here, it said.

South Korea started 2G mobile services in 1996 based on the world‘s first commercial code division multiple access network built by SK Telecom. The number of 2G subscribers in the nation surpassed 20 million in 2006 but started to decrease after the nation commercialized 3G and 4G networks in 2003 and 2011, respectively.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114