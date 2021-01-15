 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Head of commerce chamber asks court for leniency in Samsung heir's bribery case

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 15, 2021 - 19:58       Updated : Jan 15, 2021 - 19:58


Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong (Yonhap)
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong (Yonhap)

The head of South Korea's leading business lobby group on Friday sent a letter to a Seoul court asking for leniency in the upcoming sentencing of the Samsung Group heir in a bribery case, the group said.

Park Yong-maan, who heads the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), sent the letter to the Seoul High Court and asked judges to render lenient sentencing on Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

The plea marked the first time that Park has written a character reference letter to ask for leniency in a case involving businessmen since he became the chief of KCCI in 2013.

In the letter, Park expressed his concerns that putting Lee behind bars again will negatively impact not only Samsung, but also the country's economy.

"I have been watching Vice Chairman Lee for quite a long time," he said. "I sent the letter in a hope that the court can give another opportunity to Lee considering the weight of Samsung's presence in our society."

The Seoul High Court is scheduled to give its ruling on Lee on Monday.

Lee was indicted in February 2017 for bribing former President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil. He was sentenced to five years in prison later that year, but was freed in

2018 after the Seoul High Court reduced the sentence to 2 1/2 years, suspended for four years, dismissing most of the bribery charges against him.

The Supreme Court, however, in 2019 overturned the previous court ruling and sent it back to the Seoul High Court for a review. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114