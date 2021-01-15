 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Kogas to build hydrogen fusion charging station by 2022

Changwon and Tongyeong tapped to jointly run pilot project for building hydrogen transportation complex

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jan 15, 2021 - 17:31       Updated : Jan 15, 2021 - 17:34
Virtual image of hydrogen transportation complex (Kogas)
Virtual image of hydrogen transportation complex (Kogas)
The Korea Gas Corporation said Friday that it will partner with the cities of Changwon and Tongyeong in South Gyeongsang Province to build a hydrogen fusion charging station by 2022.

The plan to build a hydrogen fusion charging station came after Kogas and the two southern cities were recently tapped as the operator of a pilot project for establishing a hydrogen transportation complex by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The construction project of a hydrogen transportation complex is a new business model for building a large-capacity hydrogen charging station along with related facilities where demand is high, such as transit centers, railway stations or garages, the ministry explained, so it must consider usability and expandability.

As an all-in-one charging station, the hydrogen transportation complex will be able to support fuel for various types of vehicles with hydrogen, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas and electricity stations, according to Kogas.

“Through the establishment of the hydrogen transportation complex, we will accelerate the eco-friendly changes in 14,000 trucks entering the Jinhae New Port,” a Kogas official said. “We will also contribute to Tongyeong’s city policy to introduce 113 hydrogen buses by 2030.”

Kogas, meanwhile, recently conducted a reorganization to launch a new hydrogen business headquarters with mergers and acquisitions and investment departments to expand its role in the future energy sector.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114