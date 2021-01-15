 Back To Top
Business

T'way Air to continue 'international flights to nowhere' later this month

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jan 15, 2021 - 15:17       Updated : Jan 15, 2021 - 15:18
(T'way Air)
(T'way Air)
Low-cost carrier T’way Air said Friday it will fly two more international flights to nowhere later this month, flying over Fukuoka, Japan.

Passengers for the flights scheduled to take off from Incheon Airport on Jan. 30 and 31 will enjoy special deals for shopping at Lotte Duty Free stores as well as coupons and souvenir goods such as a calendar and blanket, the company said.

“You will be able to enjoy the feelings of traveling as well as shopping with this new flight and have a unique experience,” one official at the airline said.

T’way Air is among the many airlines that have launched the “flights to nowhere” with no destination that began as a quirky project for the industry as it seeks new ways to keep business afloat.

The government also allowed airlines to provide duty-free shopping for passengers on the flights in hopes of salvaging the industry.

But a recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases had dampened the mood, leading airlines to struggle to fill the seats.

Last month, Asiana Airlines decided to cancel its flights to nowhere over Korea and Japan to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The airline said at that time that it would reschedule the flights once the situation surrounding COVID-19 improves.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
