 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Posco Chemical raises W1.3tr through stock issuance

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 15, 2021 - 11:50       Updated : Jan 15, 2021 - 11:50
The flag of Posco (Yonhap)
The flag of Posco (Yonhap)
Posco Chemical Co., an affiliate of South Korea's steel giant Posco Group, said Friday it has raised 1.3 trillion won ($1.1 billion) by new stock sales to fund its rechargeable battery material business.

Posco Chemical said it sold 16.47 million shares at 77,300 won to the company's employee stock ownership association and existing shareholders between Wednesday and Thursday, with its subscription rate at 103 percent.

The new shares will be listed on the Seoul bourse on Feb. 3, the firm said.

The company said it was able to raise more funds than its original target as investors positively evaluated its battery material business amid upbeat demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

The stock issuance is expected to cut its debt rate from 104 percent at end-September to 46 percent after the share listing, it noted.

Last month, Posco Chemical said it will provide cathodes, one part of lithium-ion batteries for EVs, to Ultium Cells -- a battery joint venture of American automaker General Motors Co. and South Korean chemical firm LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Posco has expanded investment in chemicals for rechargeable batteries, as the EV battery market has been on a roll, with automakers around the world racing to go electric and eco-friendly due to tightened regulations on greenhouse gas emissions.

Currently, Posco Chemical has an annual cathode production capacity of 30,000 tons and 10,000 tons at its plants in the southern city of Gwangyang and the southeastern industrial city of Gumi, respectively. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114