S. Korea extends pandemic-driven advisory against overseas travel until Feb. 15

Arrivals at Incheon International Airport (Yonhap)

South Korea on Friday extended its special advisory against overseas travel for another month amid the continued spread of the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said.



The measure, which will be effective until Feb. 15, calls for citizens to cancel or postpone their planned trips abroad. The current monthlong advisory is set to expire Saturday.



The ministry said that it extended the advisory, as many countries around the world continue to restrict entries of people arriving from overseas and many international flights remain suspended.



The ministry also called on citizens to stick to hygiene guidelines, avoid large gatherings and outdoor activities, and minimize contact with other people. (Yonhap)