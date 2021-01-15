Myeong-dong: Korea’s largest shopping street faces extended crisis

Many shops are closed with few shoppers walking around in Myeong-dong on Jan. 6. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Bustling, noisy and lively -- it is how Myeong-dong used to be described as Seoul’s premier shopping district.



Packed with tourists, food stands and long lines of shops, it is one of the most expensive shopping streets in the world, according to global property firm Cushman & Wakefield’s annual Main Streets Across the World report.



But a quick walk around the shopping district nowadays makes it clear that things have drastically changed -- and for the worse.



With many shoppers staying home out of caution and stores making little profit opting to stay closed for the time being, business owners new and old say they are struggling.



“Since last February, international tourists have disappeared,” said Park Jin-yi, a 65-year-old woman who owns a bag shop in an underground shopping mall in Myeong-dong.



In her 30 years doing business in the area, she has seen issues like political tensions with China and Japan hurt the local economy. But the pandemic has been the worst to date.



“It has never been worse than this before,” she said. “Though the rent has been reduced and I have received government subsidies, they are nowhere near enough.”



Park Si-young, a 60-year-old woman who opened a samgyetang restaurant in November, echoed the sentiment.



“We get 20 customers on a lucky day,” she said, standing by the counter overlooking empty tables and the kitchen.



The prospect of a global pandemic seemed unlikely when she signed a lease on the restaurant.





Noticeably fewer people were in Myeong-dong on Christmas Day in 2020 (left) compared to one year ago, before the coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)

Her business has been in operation for less than six months -- the minimum period required to receive the government’s COVID-19 small business relief grants, leaving her with the only option, as she said, to just “hang in there” as long as she can.



Myeong-dong was already enduring a tough stretch before the pandemic.



China first banned group tours in early 2017 over South Korea‘s deployment of a US anti-missile system here. The heightening political tensions between Seoul and Beijing saw the number of Chinese tourists fall by over 30 percent between April 2017 and April 2020, compared to the three-year span beginning in February 2014, according to the Korea Tourism Organization, dealing a blow to the tourism-dependent shopping street.



In a worrying sign in 2019, Myeong-dong was the only shopping street in the world’s top 10 to see its rental value drop, swapping places with Bahnhofstrasse, a luxury shopping street in Zurich, Switzerland.



Cho Yeong-moo, an analyst at LG Economic Research Institute, explained some landlords have chosen to keep their properties vacant rather than slashing rent, to avoid any negative impact on the property’s value as collateral, and said a “high property vacancy rate and dropping rent rates” indicate a “worsening situation.”





Four out of five beauty and skin care shops appear closed on a weekday afternoon in Myeong-dong. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

While the pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the retail sector overall, places that heavily rely on tourists like Myeong-dong and Itaewon were more affected than others.



“Coronavirus and China’s ban on group tours to Korea appear to be two major factors,” said Kim Tae-gi, an economics professor at Dankook University.



Retail giants are fleeing the district too.



Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo is set to close its four-story flagship store in the shopping district after this month.



“The prolonging coronavirus pandemic, political issues between Korea and Japan and the warmer temperatures last winter all had an impact on our store operation,’ one Unlqio official said in explaining the decision.





Uniqlo’s flagship Myeong-dong Central branch is to close after January. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)