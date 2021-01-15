S. Korea seeks redevelopment projects to supply more public houses in Seoul

This photo, taken on Wednesday, shows apartment buildings in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea plans to supply more public housing units in Seoul through redevelopment projects, the finance minister said Friday, in the latest move to expand home supply to stabilize rising home prices.



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the Seoul city government has selected eight sections in the capital as candidates for pilot redevelopment projects that will be pushed with public developers.



"The government will put priority on supplying new housing units this year," Hong said at a pan-governmental meeting on the real estate market.



The minister said that if the redevelopment projects go smoothly, about 4,700 public housing units will be additionally supplied in the capital.



The land ministry is pushing to ease some construction rules in Seoul to allow low-rise housing areas, including areas nearby public transportation stations, to construct high-rise apartment buildings.



Earlier this week, Hong called for accelerating efforts to draw up measures to increase housing supply, saying that stabilizing housing prices is the most pressing issue.



South Korea's soaring housing prices have showed no signs of a letup despite the government's efforts to stabilize the real estate market, including tax hikes and loan regulations. Prices of houses for rental recently spiked up as supply dried up.



In his New Year's message, President Moon Jae-in apologized for the property market problem. Skyrocketing home prices are viewed as one of the main factors that drove the approval ratings for Moon to the lowest point since he took office in May 2017.



Hong said the government will focus on increasing the supply of new homes to stabilize the market this year, while pushing for strengthening property-related taxes as planned.



South Korea will begin to raise comprehensive property and sales taxes for multiple homeowners on June 1. The government expects the steeper taxes to encourage multiple homeowners to sell their homes, thereby increasing housing supply in the market.



Hong's pledge to stick to the taxation policy came amid speculation that the government may ease the property sales tax rate to prompt multiple homeowners to sell their houses.



"The government has an unwavering commitment to curbing speculative property demand. It will sternly implement policy packages such as measures to strengthen the related taxes and regulate liquidity," Hong said. (Yonhap)