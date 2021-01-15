4 companies to recall over 14,000 vehicles

Automobile recall (Yonhap)

Honda Motor Co., Audi Volkswagen Korea and two other companies will voluntarily recall over 14,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Friday.



This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.



The four companies, including Scania Korea Group and Ford Sales Service Korea, are recalling a combined 14,217 units due to faulty components in five models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.



The problems include a faulty brake pedal system in the Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, a faulty drive axle in the Ford Aviator SUV and a faulty assistant heating system in the Scania tractor model, it said.



The companies have begun to provide or will offer repair and replacement services. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said. (Yonhap)