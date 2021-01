South Korea’s exports of kimchi reached an all-time high in the first 10 months of 2020, data showed, on the back of growing global demand for healthier foods amid the new coronavirus pandemic.



Outbound shipments of kimchi over the January-October period of last year came to $119 million, rising 36.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea International Trade Association.



The export volume also set a fresh high of 32,000 tons during the cited period. (Yonhap)