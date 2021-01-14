Personal data from chatbot Luda shared on Github

Lee Luda, a virtual character for an artificial intelligence-based chatbot developed by Scatter Lab. (Yonhap)



Scatter Lab, developer of artificial intelligence chatbot Lee Luda, has come under fire for uploading private messages on an open-source platform to train its AI model, local media said Thursday.



Scatter Lab has reportedly uploaded around 100 datasets of KakaoTalk messages on GitHub dating from September last year, when the company started sharing its artificial neural network model for the chatbot, the reports said.



The datasets contained personal information of users of the Science of Love app. The 100 datasets included names of some 20 individuals and other personal information that could reveal their identities.



Scatter Lab has since deleted all the data uploaded on Github.



The company suspended its chatbot services recently after it came under fire for using discriminatory language.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)