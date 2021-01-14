Dyson to open flagship store in Seoul this week

This photo, provided by Dyson Korea on Thursday, shows its flagship store in Seoul. (Dyson Korea)

British home appliance maker Dyson Ltd. said Thursday it will open its first flagship store in South Korea this week as the company eyes to expand its sales amid the pandemic.



Dyson Demo Store will open at IFC Mall in western Seoul on Friday, featuring all of Dyson's products and services. It is the first flagship store to be directly run by Dyson Korea since the Korean unit was established in 2018.



"We want to offer a place where people can explore, test and try Dyson's full lineup of technology, get advice and support on everything from their first demo store in Korea," Tomas Centeno, the managing director of Dyson Korea, said. "The demo store will offer ultimate Dyson experience of our full products and services under one roof to choose the right product for you."



At the 323-square-meter space, Dyson Korea said its employees who were trained by Dyson engineers, called "experts," will assist consumers in selecting its products from vacuum cleaners to hair appliances.



Centeno said Dyson aims to "grow strongly" in South Korea, saying the country is one of its key markets.



"Koreans are nimble in their approach to tech," he said. "Not only do they have high interest, but are also quick to evaluate new products."



Last year, Dyson's vacuum cleaner with an omnidirectional head, the Omni-glide, was launched in South Korea first in the world.



"We will continue to introduce new products, which have never existed before, based on our deep understanding of Korea," he said. (Yonhap)