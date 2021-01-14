 Back To Top
Business

Samsung unit signs collective agreement with labor union

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 14, 2021 - 15:30       Updated : Jan 14, 2021 - 15:30
Samsung Electronics building in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
Samsung Display Co. on Thursday signed a collective agreement with its labor union, becoming the first electronics affiliate of Samsung Group to ink such a deal.

The agreement was reached about seven months after the management and the labor union started to negotiate on welfare programs and working condition improvements.

Samsung Display is the first among Samsung Group's five major electronics affiliates, including Samsung Electronics Co. and Samsung SDI Co., to ink a collective agreement with its union since Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of South Korea's top conglomerate, promised to scrap the group's "no labor union" policy last year.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics is still negotiating with its union over a collective agreement after kicking off their meetings in November. (Yonhap)
