 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 14, 2021 - 15:14       Updated : Jan 14, 2021 - 15:14

This photo, provided by Gaon Chart, shows BTS holding a trophy for the 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards held on Wednesday. (Gaon Chart)
This photo, provided by Gaon Chart, shows BTS holding a trophy for the 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards held on Wednesday. (Gaon Chart)
Superstar BTS has swept the 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards with six trophies for its successful albums and songs released last year.

At the annual awards ceremony held virtually on Wednesday due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the K-pop act won three trophies in the "Artist of the Year - Digital Music" category and two in the "Artist of the Year - Physical Album" category.

The awards are given to 12 digital songs that topped the chart each month and four physical albums that sold the most on a quarterly basis.

"On," the main track of the group's fourth full album "Map of the Soul: 7"; global megahit song "Dynamite"; and "Life Goes On," the main track of the group's latest EP "BE," were chosen as the best songs for February, August and November of last year, respectively, based on chart statistics.

Among four trophies for physical albums, BTS took home two with "Map of the Soul: 7" and "BE."

The group also picked up the "Retail Album of the Year" award. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114