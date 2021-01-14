BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards

This photo, provided by Gaon Chart, shows BTS holding a trophy for the 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards held on Wednesday. (Gaon Chart)

Superstar BTS has swept the 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards with six trophies for its successful albums and songs released last year.



At the annual awards ceremony held virtually on Wednesday due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the K-pop act won three trophies in the "Artist of the Year - Digital Music" category and two in the "Artist of the Year - Physical Album" category.



The awards are given to 12 digital songs that topped the chart each month and four physical albums that sold the most on a quarterly basis.



"On," the main track of the group's fourth full album "Map of the Soul: 7"; global megahit song "Dynamite"; and "Life Goes On," the main track of the group's latest EP "BE," were chosen as the best songs for February, August and November of last year, respectively, based on chart statistics.



Among four trophies for physical albums, BTS took home two with "Map of the Soul: 7" and "BE."



The group also picked up the "Retail Album of the Year" award. (Yonhap)