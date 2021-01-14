 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

IT, bio lead Korean IPO market: KRX

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jan 14, 2021 - 16:10       Updated : Jan 14, 2021 - 18:08
(SK Bioscience)
(SK Bioscience)
South Korea’s IPO market has seen a shift in its driving force with information technology and biopharma companies taking the lead, replacing manufacturing and finance firms in recent years, a report showed Thursday.

According to the report released by the Korea Exchange, initial public offerings of companies delivering IT and communication services topped the list of industries, accounting for 22.8 percent of all market debuts made on the nation’s main bourse after its benchmark Kospi crossed the 2,000-mark in 2007. Listings of drugmakers rose to 5.5 percent from 3.3 percent of the total, it added.

In a chronological review, the KRX said basic industry sectors such as brokerages, chemicals and steel led IPOs until 1989, when the Kospi surpassed 1,000 points.

Finance companies were the dominant force, taking 17.6 percent of the IPO deals between 1983 and 1989, followed by chemical and steel companies with 12.5 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively.

In the second phase of industrial development between 1989 and 2007, the proportion of service companies making market debuts grew from 3.7 percent to 10.3 percent, along with semiconductor and auto companies joining the market race.

To vitalize the local IPO market, the nation’s sole bourse operator has adopted a fast-track scheme since 2014 to shorten the qualification examination period for blue-chip companies. Twenty-three firms that have made market debuts since 2008 are listed among the top 100 companies by market capitalization as of January this year.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114