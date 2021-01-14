 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Starbucks’ first store with disabled staffs hailed as an exemplary

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jan 14, 2021 - 13:54       Updated : Jan 14, 2021 - 13:54
Starbucks Coffee Korea staffs pose at the coffee outlet in Seoul National University Dental Hospital. (Starbucks Coffee Korea)
Starbucks Coffee Korea staffs pose at the coffee outlet in Seoul National University Dental Hospital. (Starbucks Coffee Korea)

A month into its operation, Starbucks Coffee Korea’s first store committed to making a better workplace for workers with disabilities is showing early success, the coffee chain said Thursday.

In early December, Starbucks Korea opened a new store inside Seoul National University Dental Hospital, filling half of its 12 staff positions with people with disabilities.

From the initial design stage, the US-based coffee chain took in opinions to make the outlet a disability-friendly space for both customers and workers. For example, the coffee chain drew different colored lines to direct customers with color blindness.

While the outlet is located inside a hospital, and only to-go orders can be made due to the social distancing measures on COVID-19, the outlet is placing top five in sales among 12 outlets in the neighborhood, Starbucks Korea said.

The coffee chain said the outlet was showing sales that is 160 percent higher than anticipated, and a daily average of 600 customers visit the outlet during weekdays.

“I am touched to see people with and without disabilities get along without discrimination,” the branch’s sub-manager Choi Ye-na, who is with hearing loss, said.

“Many customers know that this is a special outlet. I appreciate how they express endless support, and it encourages me to do better to provide with the best service.”

Starbucks Korea said some of the revenue made in the outlet will be donated to the Seoul National University Hospital to financially support dental surgery for the disabled with low income.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114