 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Eye Plus] Green refuge underground

By Choi He-suk
Published : Jan 16, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Jan 16, 2021 - 16:01
Cheongdam Station on Seoul Subway Line 7 in bustling southern Seoul offers an unlikely escape from pollution and the gray urban environment, reviving the original meaning of the name Cheongdam in a small section of the station.

The name Cheongdam means “clear pond,” and is said to have been given to the area for the Han River’s clear waters in the area. The modern-day revival of the clear pond takes the form of a 650-meter section of the subway station where plants, an artificial waterfall and sounds of nature have been added to create an area free from fine dust. 

Plants with air purifying qualities have been chosen for the underground garden, and smart-farming technologies are used to take care of the plants. The area is divided into three zones -- Ddeul, Mot and Byeot, meaning garden, pond and sunlight, respectively -- that offer a welcome break from city life.

Photos by Park Hyun-koo
Written by Choi He-suk
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114