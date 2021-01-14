 Back To Top
Finance

Bond, CD issuance in S. Korea surges 16% in 2020

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 14, 2021 - 11:06       Updated : Jan 14, 2021 - 11:06
The logo of the Korea Securities Depository (KSD)
The logo of the Korea Securities Depository (KSD)
Sales of bonds and certificates of deposits (CDs) in South Korea swelled more than 16 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, data showed Thursday.

The value of those debt instruments issued last year came to 454.4 trillion won ($414 billion), up 16.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository (KSD).

Bond sales surged 19 percent on-year to 429.9 trillion won, while CD issuance sank 20 percent to 24.5 trillion won.

Sales of special bonds floated by state-run companies stood at 134.5 trillion won, taking up the largest portion of debt sales.

Sales of mid-term bonds climbed 13.3 percent, with those of long-dated and short-term bonds gaining 1.5 percent and 15.5 percent each.

The value of dollar-denominated bonds floated last year amounted to 287.5 billion won, up 42.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data. (Yonhap)
