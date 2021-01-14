[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul presents strawberry afternoon tea set



The Lounge, the 24th-floor Korean tea house at Park Hyatt Seoul, presents Strawberry Afternoon Tea, a creative celebration of the return of the strawberry season.



Inspired menu highlights include strawberry chocolate cups, strawberry yogurt mousse and Mont Blanc desserts, while strawberry jewelry in an elegant jewelry case, a favorite item of 2020, returns to charm guests for another year. The afternoon tea features a selection of teas, coffees and sparkling rose wine. The selection of tea includes sweet-scented strawberry and omija teas and Earl Grey, subject to change in accordance with the daily availability of ingredients



The tea set is available from noon until 5:30 p.m. daily, until March 14 at 55,000 won per person, with each sitting lasting two hours from reservation time.



For more information and reservation, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.







InterContinental Seoul Coex launches monthly package promotion



InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong announced its plan to launch a new project called “Monthly InterContinental,” where a new hotelcation package is introduced every month throughout 2021. “Monthly InterContinental” is a fun project designed to offer various new products for customers in their 20s and 30s who frequently enjoy hotelcations.



The first monthly hotelcation product, which was introduced in January, is a package called “3-day Resolution” where guests get one extra night when purchasing a one-night stay. The package comes with two Resolution Support Kits including a planner and a pen, two Megabox movie tickets and a 20 percent rate reduction voucher for In Spa, located on the second floor of the hotel. This package is offered at 280,000 won. While this package can only be purchased during January, guests can redeem this offer until the end of March.



For more information and reservation, call InterContinental Seoul Coex at (02) 3430-8888.







Andaz Seoul Gangnam offers up to 25% off daily room rate



World of Hyatt members save up to 25 percent off the daily room rate and nonmembers save up to 20 percent on Andaz Seoul Gangnam rooms and suites (hospitality suites excluded). Every room and suite is furnished with 55- to 65-inch TVs and includes a complimentary minibar (alcohol excluded). The Deluxe and Premium King are furnished with Carrier Air purifiers that suppress 99.99 percent of airborne viruses.



Guests also have complimentary access to The Summer House, which includes an indoor pool with three whirlpools and a 24-hour fitness center. The operation of this facility is subject to the COVID-19 situation and governmental guidelines.



The promotion starts at 247,000 won, exclusive of a 10 percent tax.



Reservations are available at andazseoulgangnam.com or (02) 2193-7000.







Seoul Dragon City offers strawberry promotion



Hotelplex Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan, central Seoul, offers a strawberry dessert promotion at its restaurants The 26 and King’s Vacation.



At The 26, located on the 26th floor of Novotel Suite Ambassador, a strawberry dessert buffet called Strawberry Studio is offered until April 25. Seventeen different strawberry desserts are available along with a strawberry drink, strawberry latte, strawberry cream cheese salad and more.



Strawberry Studio is available on weekends and holidays from noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 60,000 won for adults and 40,000 won for children.



Lounge bar King’s Vacation offers its strawberry promotion with unlimited sparkling wine and use of the strawberry buffet featuring nine strawberry desserts and six cold items including spicy strawberry salad, among others. The promotion is available Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 69,000 won.



For more information, call Seoul Dragon City at (02) 2223-7000.





