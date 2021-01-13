Spinoffs of Samsung Electro-Mechanics, LG Chem eye IPOs

SoluM CEO Jun Sung-ho speaks at a press briefing in Seoul on Wednesday. (SoluM)

Amid continuous stock markets rallies and investors’ growing interest in initial public offerings, SoluM and LG Energy Solution -- spinoffs of Samsung Electro-Mechanics and LG Chem, respectively -- are eyeing market debuts.



Electronic components maker SoluM is looking to raise as much as 99.2 billion won ($90.60 million) from its IPO early next month, becoming the first firm to be listed on the nation’s benchmark Kospi this year, its chief executive officer said Wednesday in a press conference.



“Since our new businesses have been growing in earnest, we thought now is the best time for listing,” the company’s CEO Jun Sung-ho said. “The funds raised through the public offering will be used for our operation’s sustainable growth.”



SoluM is offering 6.4 million new common shares in the price range of 13,700-15,500 won. The exact share price will be determined Friday through the book building process for institutions. Retail investors’ public subscriptions will be accepted Jan. 21-22, with Mirae Asset Daewoo and KB Securities as the main underwriters.



The company was founded in September 2015 by separating from Samsung Electro-Mechanics. With its strength in the research and development of electronic components, the firm has provided power modules, television’s 3-in-1 boards and electronic shelf label services to its clients such as China‘s largest e-commerce platform Alibaba and US chipmaker Intel.



With its leading business in the global electronic shelf label market, the growth rate of the firm’s annual average sales came to 29 percent, the chief said. Despite the COVID-19-hit economy, its sales and operating profit marked 812 billion won and 45.77 billion won, respectively, from the first to the third quarter last year. Its net income came to nearly 33.96 trillion won over the cited period, he added.





LG Energy Solution logo (LG Energy Solution)