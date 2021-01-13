LG Energy Solution batteries set to power Amazon cargo trucks

Lion Electric’s all-electric truck to be supplied to Amazon (Lion Electric)
Some of Amazon’s planned 100,000-strong fleet of electric delivery vehicles will likely be powered by LG Energy Solution batteries, according to a recently-revealed deal between the US e-commerce giant and a Canadian EV maker.
In its recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Lion Electric said it has a framework agreement with Amazon Logistics in place since summer last year to reserve production facilities for 500 Lion 6 and 8 electric trucks per year from 2021 and 2025.
Lion Electric sources its batteries from LG Energy Solution.
The agreement calls for Lion Electric to keep part of its factories free for Amazon from 2026 to 2030.
Best known for its electric school buses, Lion Electric in spring 2018 unveiled the Lion 8 trucks that can handle over 15 metric tons of cargo. Using LG Energy Solution’s NCM (nickel cobalt manganese) batteries, the trucks can drive up to 400 kilometers. It hasn’t been confirmed which batteries power the Lion 6 trucks, which can handle over 8.8 tons of cargo.
“Though LG Energy Solution can’t confirm the matter between Lion Electric and Amazon, it’s true that we have been supplying batteries to Lion Electric,” an LG Energy Solution official said.
LG Energy Solution had already supplied batteries to some 200 Lion school buses.
Amazon last year announced a shift to electric power for its delivery vehicles, as part of its plan to go net-zero carbon across its business by 2040.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)