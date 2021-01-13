Pianists make their way to podium

After months of perseverance, pianist Kim Sun-wook finally made his formal debut as a conductor Tuesday, following in the footsteps of the great maestros before him.



Amid a heavy snowfall that hit the greater Seoul area, Kim took the baton at Lotte Concert Hall, leading the KBS Symphony Orchestra.



Kim’s concert with the KBS Symphony Orchestra was initially set to be held in December, but was postponed to January due to the spike in the number of coronavirus cases across Korea.



The postponement was an unwelcomed news, as Kim’s initial formal debut as a conductor in April with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra had also been indefinitely postponed.



At Tuesday’s concert, Kim appeared onstage without a baton, sitting in front of the piano, as he was to play the piano and conduct at the same time for his opener -- Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2.





Pianist Kim Sun-wook leads the KBS Symphony Orchestra for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2, at the Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul, Tuesday. (Vincero)





While playing the piano, Kim signaled the some 50 orchestra members with his eyes. At some moments he played the piano with his right hand and simultaneously conducted with his left.



Although Kim did not stand on the podium during the opening piece, his overflowing charisma had commanded the orchestra and captivated the audience.



After an intermission, Kim took the podium to lead the orchestra for Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. The beloved, iconic second movement, shined under Kim’s lead.



Kim is recognized for his passionate performance on the piano. However, as a conductor, Kim delighted the audience with a different side to him, showing delicate yet powerful gestures as he guided the musicians.



At the end of the 80-minute performance, Kim, drenched in perspiration, blew kisses to the audience.



“Thank you so much for coming here today amid such heavy snowfall,” Kim said. “So this is how I begin conducting.”





Pianist Kim Sun-wook makes his conducting debut at the Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul, Tuesday. (Vincero)