Kim Young-jin selected as new head of KOFIC

Kim Young-jin selected new head of KOFIC
KOFIC Chairman Kim Young-jin (KOFIC)
Kim Young-jin, former vice director of the Korean Film Council, has been selected as the new chairman of the state-funded film organization.
Kim was chosen through a vote by the nine KOFIC committee members during the committee‘s first regular meeting Monday.
His term of office runs through Jan. 3, 2022.
“We will seek a practical support plan to overcome the difficult times of COVID-19, and also focus on presenting a blueprint for responding actively to the rapidly changing film industry,” Kim said in a statement.
Since January last year, Kim has served as vice director of KOFIC. He mainly led emergency projects that were implemented following the spread of the coronavirus. Kim also was responsible for establishing policies for the post-COVID-19 era for KOFIC.
Before joining KOFIC, Kim worked as a journalist for Korean movie magazines Cine21 and Film 2.0. He also was a senior programmer at Jeonju International Film Festival in 2019. Kim is currently a film department professor at Myongji University.
Previously the head of the KOFIC was appointed by the culture minister. Kim is the first to be elected following a revision in the relevant law last year.
Choi Jae-won, who produced hit Korean films “The Age of Shadows” and “The Attorney,” succeeded Kim as vice director of KOFIC.
Established in 1973, KOFIC is a state-supported, self-administered organization under the Culture Ministry. The public institution was established to improve the quality of Korean films and promote Korean films and the film industry.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)