Samsung unveils Exynos 2100 ahead of Galaxy S21 Unpacked







Samsung LSI Business President Kang In-yup introduces Exynos 2100 through an online presentation on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)





Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled its new mobile application processor Exynos 2100 through an online event ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked event this week.



The Exynos 2100, which is expected to power the upcoming Galaxy S21 series, is Samsung’s first mobile application processor integrated with a 5G modem.



Manufactured on Samsung’s 5-nanometer extreme ultra-violet process node, the new processor comes with the most cutting-edge central processing unit and graphic processing unit, whose performance has increased 30 percent and 40 percent each in partnership with Arm.



Being built on 5nm EUV process technology, the new processor boasts 20-percent lower power consumption or 10-percent higher overall performance than the 7nm predecessor, Samsung said.



Equipped with the newly designed tri-core neural processing unit, the chip will also deliver an improved on-device artificial intelligence performance. It can perform up to 26-trillion-operations-per-second with more than twice the power efficiency than the previous generation.



With on-device AI processing and support for advanced neural networks, users will be able to enjoy more interactive and smart features as well as enhanced computer vision performance in applications such as imaging, the company said.



Exynos 2100’s advanced image signal processor will support camera resolutions of up to 200-megapixels. It can connect up to six individual sensors and is able to process four concurrently for richer multi-camera experiences.



“Our Exynos team has been committed to creating premium mobile computing experiences by bringing innovations to processors that are at the heart of today’s smart devices,” said Kang In-yup, president of System LSI Business at Samsung. “Armed with powerful processing technologies and an advanced 5G modem on a power-efficient 5nm process node, Exynos 2100 will set a new standard for tomorrow’s flagship mobile devices.”



(song@heraldcorp.com)







