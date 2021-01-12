[Market Close-up] Kospi's relentless rally: bubble or new reality?

As South Korea’s main bourse continues its upward movement backed by an unprecedented buying spree by individual investors, some analysts said on Tuesday that the market may have a room to grow but warned that it might be overheating too fast.



“The level of return on equity calls for a cautious approach at the moment. You could say the market is heading upward for many reasons, but it’s too fast,” said Kim Han-jin, a senior analyst at KTB Investment and Securities. ROE is the rate of return on the capital provided by the company‘s shareholders. The expected ROE for Kospi this year is 7.28 percent and 23.10 percent for the S&P 500, according to Bloomberg. It means that local stock investors could profit less than investors in the US market.



Other indicators also send investors signals to stay cautious, suggesting that the market might be volatile and overvalued.



The Buffett Indicator, the ratio of total stock market valuation to GDP, also shows a possible overvaluation.



Popularized by investor Warren Buffett, it is used to gauge whether a stock market is over- or undervalued. The Buffett Indicator for the local stock markets rose to 124.5 percent at the end of 2020, compared to 83.8 percent, which indicated an undervalued market a year ago.



Forward price-to-earnings ratio, a gauge of a company‘s likely earnings per share for the next 12 months, also was up by more than 14 times at the end of 2020, well above the long-term average of 10 times.



VKOSPI, the volatility index of Kospi 200, stood at 35.65, soaring 22.17 percent from the previous trading day on Monday, the highest since June 18 when the index marked 37.30. The VKOSPI, which offers insight into how much volatility professional investors think the Kospi 200 index will experience over the next 30 days. It is called ‘fear gauge’ because it reflects more price volatility in markets.





Kospi (Yonhap)