GM Korea shows strong performance in export

Chevrolet Trailblazer (GM Korea)
General Motors Korea pulled off a strong performance last year in overseas markets, the automaker said Tuesday.
The company shipped 285,499 vehicles overseas last year, ranking top among foreign-invested car brands here in terms of export volume, the company said.
GM Motors beat Renault Samsung Motors and SsangYong Motor by about 14 times.
In the domestic market, GM Korea said it sold 82,954 cars in Korea in 2020, losing by a small margin to Renault Samsung and SsangYong, which sold 95,939 units and 87,888 units, respectively.
The model that towed overseas sales was Chevrolet Trailblazer, which received rave reviews for its fancy exterior design and high-end options
In the domestic market, Chevrolet Trailblazer sold 20,887 units to rise as the brand’s best seller, while over 140,000 units -- half of the total export -- have been exported.
The auto maker also gave out a positive outlook for the company, saying that its development and production plan for a crossover utility vehicle, which GM Korea is leading, is going as planned.
The company has begun the construction of a coating factory for the CUV in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, and the new model is expected to be introduced in 2022.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)