 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

GM Korea shows strong performance in export

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jan 12, 2021 - 17:16       Updated : Jan 12, 2021 - 17:16
Chevrolet Trailblazer (GM Korea)
Chevrolet Trailblazer (GM Korea)

General Motors Korea pulled off a strong performance last year in overseas markets, the automaker said Tuesday.

The company shipped 285,499 vehicles overseas last year, ranking top among foreign-invested car brands here in terms of export volume, the company said.

GM Motors beat Renault Samsung Motors and SsangYong Motor by about 14 times.

In the domestic market, GM Korea said it sold 82,954 cars in Korea in 2020, losing by a small margin to Renault Samsung and SsangYong, which sold 95,939 units and 87,888 units, respectively.

The model that towed overseas sales was Chevrolet Trailblazer, which received rave reviews for its fancy exterior design and high-end options

In the domestic market, Chevrolet Trailblazer sold 20,887 units to rise as the brand’s best seller, while over 140,000 units -- half of the total export -- have been exported.

The auto maker also gave out a positive outlook for the company, saying that its development and production plan for a crossover utility vehicle, which GM Korea is leading, is going as planned.

The company has begun the construction of a coating factory for the CUV in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, and the new model is expected to be introduced in 2022.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114