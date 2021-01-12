 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hanwha Techwin wins security system supply deal in Egypt

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 12, 2021 - 11:23       Updated : Jan 12, 2021 - 11:23

This photo, provided by Hanwha Techwin Co. on Tuesday, shows officials from Hanwha Techwin and Banha posing for a photo after signing a deal in Egypt. (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by Hanwha Techwin Co. on Tuesday, shows officials from Hanwha Techwin and Banha posing for a photo after signing a deal in Egypt. (Yonhap)
Hanwha Techwin Co., a surveillance tech firm in South Korea, said Tuesday it has signed a deal with the Egyptian government to supply security solutions for its state-run projects.

Under the deal with the Ministry of Military Production in Egypt, the company will set up security systems in some 10 cities, which includes surveillance camera installments in major facilities. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Hanwha Techwin said some of its products will be manufactured by Egyptian electronics firm Banha and will help the company to secure more deals from Egypt in the future.

Hanwha Techwin, an affiliate of Hanwha Aerospace Co., entered the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market in 2012. Last year, its MEA business unit collected around $35 million in sales.

The company is one of the world's leading closed-circuit television camera makers with its own system chip developed for better picture quality. Last year, it released the industry's first CCTV with 8K resolution. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114