CEO says controversial AI chatbot ‘Luda’ will socialize in time

Interactive AI chatbot, 'Luda' (Scatter Lab)

Korean firm Scatter Lab has defended its Lee Luda chatbot in response to calls to end the service after the bot began sending offensive comments and was subjected to sexual messages.



Kim Jong-yoon, CEO of Scatter Lab, posted answers Friday to the public’s questions through the development team’s official blog, saying the bot was still a work in progress and -- like humans -- would take a while to properly socialize.



Kim acknowledged that he had expected this controversy to ignite, adding, “There is no big difference between humans swearing at or sexually harassing an AI, whether the user is a female or male, or whether the AI is set as a male or female.”



Kim wrote that based on the company’s prior service experience, it was quite obvious that humans would have socially unacceptable interactions with the AI.



Luda, an AI-driven Facebook Messenger chat service that mimics a 20-year-old woman, was developed by Scatter Lab and launched in December. It is designed to provide a similar experience to talking to a real person through a mobile messenger.



Luda was initially set not to accept certain keywords or expressions that could be problematic to social norms and values. But according to Kim, such a system has its limitations in that it is impossible to prevent all inappropriate conversations with an algorithm that simply filters keywords.



“We plan to apply the first results within the first quarter of this year, using hostile attacks as a material for training our AI.”



When asked about the reason Luda was set as a 20-year-old female college student, Kim said, “We are considering both male and female chatbots. Due to the development schedule, however, Luda, the female version, simply came out first.”

AI chatbot, Luda’s Instagram account (@luda_lee_)