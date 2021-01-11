Kia rolls out new version of flaship SUV Mohave

(Kia)
Kia Corp., South Korea’s second-biggest carmaker and affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said Monday that it has rolled out the 2021 version of its flagship premium sport utility vehicle Mohave.
The renewed vehicle marks the first product launch since the company changed its logo and brand slogan -- from Kia Motors to Kia Corp. in a move to step beyond conventional automaker to comprehensive mobility platform operator.
“The 2021 Mohave is noted for a number of newly added user convenience facilities such as the Advanced Driver Assistance System,” said the company in a release.
“It also provides the Highway Driving Assist II based on front- and side-facing radars, which is the first of such case among Kia car models.”
The HDA II, for instance, would better assist the driver by controlling the steering wheel instead of sending direction indications, when other cars try to cut in.
The Smart Cruise Control-Machine Learning enables the vehicle to operate an autonomous driving mode in line with the main user’s driving tendency. A number of forward collision avoidance functions have also been added to minimize the risks of collisions from various directions.
The head-up display has been upgraded from the conventional 8.5 inch to 10 inch, with lane change indicators and road curvature information added to the contents.
The name Mohave stands for “Majesty of Hightech Active Vehicle” and is also a reminder of the Mojave Desert.
The model comes in V6 3.0 diesel engine that meets the Euro 6 Real Driving Emission Step 2 requirement.
The market selling price is set at around 48.69 million won ($44,296) for the top-tier Platinum level, $52.86 million won for Masters, and 56.94 million won for Gravity. The related digital campaign videos are to be released by the end of the month, officials said.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com
)