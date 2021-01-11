KB Financial chief vows to accelerate digital transformation

KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo speaks during the group’s strategy meeting at its headquarters Monday. (KB Financial)
KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo on Monday urged the group’s employees to strive to gain a digital foothold in the banking industry to become the nation’s No. 1 financial platform company.
“While maintaining traditional core values as a financial institution, KB Financial Group should become a complete digital organization as well as financial platform company in the long run,” said Yoon at a strategic management meeting held online.
During the online management meeting, the banking giant’s executives from different divisions announced their envisioned business plans for this year, under the strategy direction “R.E.N.E.W 2021,” which stands for the five aspects of the company’s corporate vision -- reinforce the core competency, expansion of global and new business, No. 1 platform, ESG (environment, social responsibility and governance) leadership and world class talents and culture.
The session also featured a prerecorded video with a number of suggestions and opinions from employees across different affiliates, regarding corporate strategies.
“Even though this year’s strategy meeting was held online due to the COVID-19 crisis, the executives were more enthusiastic than ever, discussing specific action plans for the planned corporate strategies and various methods for cooperation,” officials from the group said.
By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com
)