TWICE's 'I Can't Stop Me' becomes group's fastest music video to hit 200 million YouTube views

This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment on Oct. 28, 2020, shows members of K-pop girl group TWICE. (JYP Entertainment)

"I Can't Stop Me" has become K-pop girl group TWICE's fastest music video to rack up 200 million views on YouTube, its management agency said Monday.



The music video hit the milestone around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, some 77 days after its release in October, according to JYP Entertainment.



The group's 2017 music video "Likey" held the previous record for the feat at 130 days.



The video of "I Can't Stop Me," a retro-disco main track of the nine-member group's second full album, titled "Eyes Wide Open," sensuously illustrated the members in conflict between good and evil.



The album ranked No. 72 on Billboard's main albums chart in December.



Meanwhile, the K-pop act's latest song, "Cry For Me," released last month, topped the World Digital Song Sales Chart on Billboard on Jan. 2, while its 2019 song "Feel Special" topped 100 million accumulated streams on Billboard Japan's Streaming Songs Chart on Monday.



TWICE is the third global artist to achieve the feat on the Japanese chart, following BTS and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. (Yonhap)