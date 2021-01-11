 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Korea Shipbuilding wins W288b in orders

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 11, 2021 - 11:59       Updated : Jan 11, 2021 - 11:59
This photo, provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Monday shows a LNG carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering)
This photo, provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Monday shows a LNG carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering)
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Monday that it has won a combined 288 billion won ($263 million) in orders from three companies in Liberia, Oceania and Asia.

Under the deal with a Liberian company, a 174,000-cubic meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier to be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. will be delivered by the second half of 2023, Korea Shipbuilding said.

The deal has an option to build two 174,000-cubic meter LNG carriers and one liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier worth a combined 450 billion won, the company said.

Another order to build a 40,000-cubic meter LPG carrier calls for Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. to deliver the vessel to an Oceania company by the first half of 2023.

Hyundai-Vietnam Shipbuilding, a Vietnamese unit of Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, will construct a 50,000-ton petrochemicals carrier (PC) under the deal with an Asian company, which is scheduled to be delivered by the first half of 2022, Korea Shipbuilding said.

Korea Shipbuilding, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., has three shipbuilders-- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard -- under its wing. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114