Korea Shipbuilding wins W288b in orders

This photo, provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Monday shows a LNG carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering)

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Monday that it has won a combined 288 billion won ($263 million) in orders from three companies in Liberia, Oceania and Asia.



Under the deal with a Liberian company, a 174,000-cubic meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier to be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. will be delivered by the second half of 2023, Korea Shipbuilding said.



The deal has an option to build two 174,000-cubic meter LNG carriers and one liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier worth a combined 450 billion won, the company said.



Another order to build a 40,000-cubic meter LPG carrier calls for Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. to deliver the vessel to an Oceania company by the first half of 2023.



Hyundai-Vietnam Shipbuilding, a Vietnamese unit of Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, will construct a 50,000-ton petrochemicals carrier (PC) under the deal with an Asian company, which is scheduled to be delivered by the first half of 2022, Korea Shipbuilding said.



Korea Shipbuilding, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., has three shipbuilders-- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard -- under its wing. (Yonhap)