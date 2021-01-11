Military reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Medical workers collect specimens for coronavirus testing at a makeshift clinic in front of Seoul Station on Monday. South Korea's new coronavirus cases came to 451, the smallest number in 41 days, the same day apparently on the back of tightened social distancing measures and fewer tests over the weekend. (Yonhap)

Two service members from an Air Force unit tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total caseload there to 10, the defense ministry said Monday.



The Air Force members stationed at the unit in Gapyeong, 60 kilometers east of Seoul, were confirmed to have been infected, as around 170 members of their base have been undergoing tests after the first COVID-19 case was reported Saturday, according to the ministry.



"We are taking necessary steps to find virus cases and prevent the further spread at the unit," a ministry official said.



Up until Monday morning, the military reported a total of 522 virus cases.



Currently, 247 service members are in isolation in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 4,889 people under stricter antivirus schemes of its own as a preventive step, according to the ministry.



Nationwide, the country added 451 more COVID-19 cases, including 419 local infections, raising the total caseload to 69,114, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)