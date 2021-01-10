[Graphic News] South Korea's eco-friendly car exports jump 40% in 2020









South Korea’s exports of environment-friendly vehicles jumped 40 percent in 2020 from a year earlier on growing demand for eco-friendly cars, the Trade Ministry said.



Exports of all-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles climbed to $4.6 billion last year from $3.3 billion a year ago, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



Eco-friendly vehicles accounted for 12 percent of the country’s overall vehicle shipments last year, up from 7.7 percent the previous year, the ministry said. (Yonhap)











