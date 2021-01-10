Hyundai Motor’s sedan Grandeur racks up 2 million unit sales

Hyundai Motor has sold over 2 million units of its signature sedan Grandeur, the company said Sunday.
As of last year, the Grandeur sold a total of 2,000,573 units since the release of its first model in 1986, the automaker said.
The sedan sold 145,463 units during last year alone, breaking its annual sales record and becoming the best-selling car in the country for the fourth consecutive year.
The Grandeur was initially seen as a luxury car symbolizing success, but the sedan has more recently enjoyed broader popularity. Accordingly, sales have been on an upward curve over the past years.
A total of six generations of the car have been released, with the first generation having sold 92,571 units between 1986 and 1992, the second generation 164,927 between 1992 and 1999 and the third generation selling 311,251 between 1998 and 2005.
The fourth generation, from 2005-2011, sold 406,798 units. The fifth and sixth generations, known as the Grandeur HG and the Grandeur IG, sold 515,142 between 2011 and 2017 and 509,884 units between 2016 and last year, respectively, taking the car past the 2 million unit threshold.
The Granduer IG was the first car from Hyundai Motor to come with a fine dust sensor designed to monitor the quality of the air inside the vehicle in real time as well as an air-purifying function.
The sixth generation is thought to have helped solidify the market for hybrids as the Grandeur Hybrid, a part of the sixth-generation line-up, sold 111,249 units over the last four years.
The Grandeur Hybrid, also known as the Grandeur IG HEV, sold 38,989 units last year, accounting for 26.8 percent of all Grandeur sales during the same period and becoming the best-selling hybrid car in Korea.
“We’ll continue to put our innovative technology and class into Hyundai Motor’s flagship model and ensure it becomes a strong competitor to imported car brands,” one official at the company said.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
