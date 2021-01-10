Taboo no more: Divorce becomes more common on Korean TV shows

TV Chosun’s new reality show “We Got Divorced” launched in November. (TV Chosun)



Although a significant number of married couples decide to go their separate ways each year in Korea, divorce is not a topic that Koreans talk about casually, largely because it is still a taboo subject.



The divorce rate in Korea has increased for two consecutive years since 2018, according to Statistics Korea. Although the divorce rate decreased by 4.3 percent year-on-year from January to October 2020, the number of couples that got divorced stands at 88,455.



“I have a close friend from high school whose parents got divorced. I know this because my mom is her mom’s friend, but we never talk about it,” said a woman in her 20s who only gave her surname as Jang. “She never brings it up and I am afraid that it might be rude for me to ask about it first.”



However, changes are slowly taking place, especially on the small screen with many Korean TV shows featuring divorce.



TV Chosun’s new reality show “We Got Divorced,” which launched in November, is the first of its kind in Korea. The show documents divorced couples who try to navigate their relationship after separation while living together for several days. The divorced couples who have appeared on the show ranged from those in their 20s to those in their 70s.



The show faced criticisms even before it aired.



“I cannot believe that this kind of show gets to be aired. What is happening to this world,” a YouTube user commented on the program’s teaser video of the first episode.



“Why would someone make a show like this?” another commented.



The celebrities that have appeared on the show said that they decided to be part of the show because they wanted to shatter prejudices about divorced people.



“People looked at us with prejudice,“ Lee Ha-neul, a singer said on the show. ”I hope people can see that divorce is not just a failure.“



“(I decided to appear on the show because) I wanted to change how people think,” another cast member of the show Choi Bum-gyu, also known as YouTuber Choi Gogi said. “Especially because I have a daughter. Although we are divorced, I want to show that we still get along with each other well (as parents).”



So far, seven episodes have aired and the program has been receiving many positive feedback for its realistic depiction of the painful processes and problems that divorced couples go through.





Four divorcees go on SBS’ “My Ugly Duckling” to talk about life after separation. (SBS)