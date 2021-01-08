 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Sports

KBO's Bears bring back veteran shortstop on 3-year deal

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 8, 2021 - 19:30       Updated : Jan 8, 2021 - 19:35

 

Kim Jae-ho of the Doosan Bears (right) poses with the club president, Chun Poong, after signing a new three-year deal to stay with the team. (Yonhap)
Kim Jae-ho of the Doosan Bears (right) poses with the club president, Chun Poong, after signing a new three-year deal to stay with the team. (Yonhap)

The South Korean baseball club Doosan Bears announced Friday they will bring back veteran shortstop Kim Jae-ho on a new three-year deal.

The Korea Baseball Organization club said Kim has agreed to a three-year deal worth 2.5 billion won ($2.3 million). He'll make 1.6 billion won in salary and 900 million won in signing bonus.

Kim, 35, became a free agent, for the second time, this winter.

After debuting with the Bears in 2008, Kim first entered the open market in 2016 and re-signed with the same club for four years at 5 billion won.

The latest deal will likely ensure Kim finishes his career with the Bears.

Kim is a steady defender with solid on-base skills and he captained the Bears to a Korean Series title in 2016. He also served as the national team captain at the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

In the 2020 Korean Series, Kim was the Bears' lone bright spot, batting .421 (8-for19) with a home run and seven RBIs in their six-game loss to the NC Dinos.

The entire starting infield for the Bears became free agents afterward. The Bears retained Kim and third baseman Heo Kyoung-min, but have let second baseman Choi Joo-hwan of the SK Wyverns and first baseman Oh Jae-il of the Samsung Lions walk. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114