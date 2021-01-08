 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LG Electronics to feature virtual human at CES 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 8, 2021 - 15:09       Updated : Jan 8, 2021 - 15:09

This image, provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Friday, shows Reah Keem, a virtual human created by the company. (LG Electronics)
This image, provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Friday, shows Reah Keem, a virtual human created by the company. (LG Electronics)
LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it will feature a virtual human as a speaker at the world's largest tech expo next week as the South Korean tech powerhouse aims to show off its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

LG said an artificial human, named Reah Keem, will deliver a three-minute presentation at its press event for the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 on Monday.

LG designed the virtual human as a 23-year-old female musician. It already has an Instagram page with more than 5,000 followers. LG said the name "Reah" contains the meaning of a" child from the future."

LG has not revealed what the virtual human will speak about at the event and how the company will use the advanced AI system. But it was reported that Reah Keem will not have conversations with people at the event.

In last year's CES, Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Labs created a buzz by introducing NEON, an AI chatbot in human-like form. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114