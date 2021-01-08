 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Number of daily moviegoers hits new record low amid movie drought from pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 8, 2021 - 14:33       Updated : Jan 8, 2021 - 14:33
A theater in Seoul is relatively empty on Dec. 25, 2020, as new releases of movies are disrupted by the new coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)
A theater in Seoul is relatively empty on Dec. 25, 2020, as new releases of movies are disrupted by the new coronavirus pandemic. (Yonhap)
The number of daily moviegoers plunged to a fresh record low this week, as new releases have been affected by the latest coronavirus resurgence in winter, data showed Friday.

According to the data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), 14,000-16,000 people went to theaters daily this week, down from last week's 34,000-60,000.

In particular, only 14,518 attendees were recorded Monday, hitting an all-time low since KOFIC began to compile official box office data in 2004. It renewed the previous record low of 15,429 tallied on April 7, 2020.

The sharp decrease is attributable to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to a series of postponements of blockbusters targeting the Christmas and New Year's holiday season.

Released on Dec. 23, "Wonder Woman 1984" by Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. is one of the few commercial films that hit South Korean screens over the few weeks.

The DC Universe film has topped the box office since its release, attracting 4,000-5,000 moviegoers daily with a cumulative 480,000 audience members as of Thursday.

The movie drought is expected to continue until Pixar Animation Studios' new animation "Soul" drops later this month. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114