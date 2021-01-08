LG unveils upgraded smart TV platform with new voice controls

This image, provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Friday, shows the company's new smart TV platform webOS 6.0. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics Inc. on Friday unveiled its upgraded smart TV platform that will be used for its 2021 TV models as the South Korean tech company eyes to improve its software capabilities.



LG, the world's second-largest TV maker, said the webOS 6.0 will run on its 2021 TV sets including OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs, and will feature enhanced voice controls and user-friendly interface.



The latest smart TV system will have a new design of a home screen that will allow users to easily access apps and content. Its Magic Remote function offers simpler voice commands for artificial intelligence (AI) or Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, according to LG.



The platform includes the Next Picks feature that analyzes viewers' preferences to show more content suited to their tastes.



"The latest version of our user-friendly open TV platform webOS 6.0 represents the most significant update since we first introduced webOS in 2014," said Park Hyoung-sei, who leads the LG Home Entertainment business division.



LG shipped a total of 30 million units of TVs last year and 90 percent of them were smart TVs.



The company on Thursday announced it acquired US-based TV data analysis startup Alphonso Inc. to bolster its software and service capabilities in the TV business. (Yonhap)