Business

Samsung Electronics accelerates auto parts biz with Harman’s new digital cockpits

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jan 8, 2021 - 14:13       Updated : Jan 8, 2021 - 14:18
Harman's digital cockpit (Harman)
Harman’s digital cockpit (Harman)
Samsung Electronics’ wholly owned auto parts subsidiary Harman on Thursday unveiled new digital cockpit concepts that can turn a car into a gaming station, a concert hall or a studio office.

At Harman ExPLORE 2021, held Thursday, the company introduced three new digital cockpits that offer customized in-vehicle experiences to drivers -- Gaming Intense Max, Drive-Live Concert and Creator Studio.

“We believe cars should be for living, not just driving. We’re transforming the car into a ‘third space’ that delivers the experiences customers demand,” said Christian Sobottka, president of Harman’s automotive division.

A digital cockpit is a comprehensive platform that replaces a traditional instrument cluster. Offering multiscreen displays, heads-up displays and infotainment systems, digital cockpits have emerged as a key component of an enhanced driving experience due to the recent electrification of vehicles.

(Harman)
(Harman)
Harman’s Gaming Intense Max digital cockpits target drivers and passengers who often find themselves with downtime in their cars -- waiting on friends, appointments or their kids at school.

Equipped with high-fidelity sound, integrated headrest speakers, advanced haptics and high-resolution OLED and QLED displays, the gaming cockpits are capable of two-way communication, transforming a vehicle into a multiplayer arena. 

(Harman)
(Harman)
Meanwhile, Drive-Live Concert digital cockpits use Harman’s premium audio, 5G capabilities and cloud services to re-create the experience of a live performance. During the concert, the steering wheel retracts so that the main display can extend and maximize visual effects. Simultaneously, headrests automatically move forward to enable immersive audio, while in-vehicle lighting synchronizes with the music. 

(Harman)
(Harman)
Creator Studio digital cockpits can convert vehicles into independent studios. While users create content, audio levels automatically adjust to create optimal audio balance, while multiple cameras switch to record the best angle based on head movement. Also, they can edit the content via controls on the steering wheel.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
