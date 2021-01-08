 Back To Top
Life&Style

Shake Shack launches Korean-inspired chicken burger in the US

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jan 8, 2021 - 14:05       Updated : Jan 8, 2021 - 14:08
Images for Fried Chick’n Sandwich and Korean-style Gochujang Chick’n Bites (Shake Shack)

American burger franchise Shake Shack has launched new Korean-inspired menu items for its branches across the US.

The burger franchise recently announced through its official website that it rolled out its Korean-style Fried Chick’n Sandwich and Korean-style Gochujang Chick’n Bites for all US stores.

Inspired by gochujang, traditional Korean red pepper paste, the two items were first introduced in Seoul from September to October.

“Our take on the classic was such a hit in Seoul, we had to bring it stateside for you to try,” the announcement read.

“Inspired by our teams’ work and travels in South Korea and the incredible food scene there, this limited-time chicken sandwich features a spicy-sweet gochujang-glazed crispy chicken breast over our white kimchi slaw and toasted sesame seeds.”

According to the announcement, the burger franchise teamed up with Choi’s Kimchi Co., a family-run kimchi business based in Portland, Oregon for the handcrafted kimchi slaw.

The two Korean-inspired menu items will be available for a limited amount of time.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
