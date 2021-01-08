[Feature] Cash incentives fail to boost childbirth as Korea undergoes first-ever population drop

Having a baby is not a question for Lim Ji-yeon, 34, as she and her husband made the decision that it was not for them years ago.
Both Lim and her husband thought having a child would be nice, but that was before they had to really consider the idea of parenting after getting married in 2018. They quickly gave up on that dream, vowing to devote the remaining years of their lives solely to themselves.
“Why have a baby to voluntarily go through all the struggles? There’s not much merit in having and raising a child nowadays,” she said.
“Ask everyone around my age whether he or she is excited about being a parent. I guarantee you that most of them will say ‘no’.”
Lim is one of many Koreans who are committed to a child-free life, which has led the country to report last year its first-ever “population death cross,” when the number of deaths surpasses the number of births.
According to government data, the number of registered residents in Korea reached 51.83 million people as of the end of last year, down 20,838 people, or 0.04 percent, from a year earlier.
In 2020, Korea registered a record-low of 275,815 births, down more than 10 percent from 2019, but the country also recorded 307,764 deaths, up 3.1 percent from a year earlier.
The Ministry of Interior and Safety, and experts say the trend is likely to continue for the time being, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting job and income security for young adults.
“The year 2020 is sending a message that we need an overarching change across the socioeconomic sphere due to the start of a population fall, the explosive increase of single or double-member households and the lowest number of births,” said Seo Seung-woo, head of ministry’s local administration bureau.
What this first-ever population death cross suggests for the future of Korea is quite catastrophic, experts say, as schools and hospitals would close, jobs lost and the burden of providing welfare to the elderly population grows.
In response to the alarming situation, the government last month released its 4th Basic Plan for Low Fertility and Aging Society, laying out the country’s plans to pour 196 trillion won ($178.9 billion) to boost the fertility rate over the next five years until 2025.
Starting in 2022, the country will provide families 2 million for each childbirth, and until the baby turns 1, his or her family will receive an incentive of 300,000 won per month, which will be hiked to 500,000 won per month in 2025.
Couples will also be provided with 3 million won a month for their three-month parental leaves.
But experts believe that creating a “habitable” environment for parents and babies should be prioritized over increasing and introducing new cash incentives.
“You can’t simply force people to have babies; that’s just not going to happen,” said Chung Ick-joong, a social welfare professor at Ewha Womans University.
“If the environment is right and when people feel they are protected and encouraged to have children, they will have babies even if they are told not to. Cash incentives alone can’t really make much of progress in boosting child birth.”
Cash-incentive policies have failed greatly over the years, he said, which should serve as a reason to rethink the whole approach in fertility rate and the number of childbirths.
From 2016 to 2020, South Korea injected 150 trillion won into boosting the fertility rate, but as seen by the first-ever population death cross, no progress was made towards boosting the number of childbirths.
Chung said people tend to care more about whether they will be provided with time and resources without having to worry about long-term prospects of going on parental leaves.
According to a 2019 survey from the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs of men and women aged 19 to 49, 37.4 percent of respondents cited economic instability as the biggest reason for not having a baby.
Some 25.3 percent cited child-rearing as a reason, followed by inadequate housing arrangements at 10.3 percent and lack of proper childcare services at 8.3 percent.
For Kim Min-seok, a 37-year-old accountant based in Seoul, who got married in 2017, the problem was more with uncertainty of whether he would be able to provide a stable income for at least 20 years of parenting.
He doesn’t have a house under his name nor has any back-up plans in terms of income, so having a baby has been the least of his problems. Kim said he would “maybe consider” having one later on if these problems are solved.
“Luckily my job is safe and secure at the moment, but I don’t know if that will be the case later this year, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, and you think I should be worried about having a baby?” he said.
“And by the time my kid, if I somehow had one right now, has to go to college, I may lose my job because of reaching retirement age. What am I supposed to do then?”
Kim added that cash incentives from the government was never discussed when he and his wife were discussing whether to have a baby, as they don’t provide much help when considering how much it would eventually cost to raise a kid.
“The government is not going to buy me a house or anything, right? Then I don’t care about these incentives,” he said.
According to a 2012 report, it costs around 350 million won to give birth to, raise and provide up an education up to college education for a child. That cost would be much higher now with inflation and increases in consumer prices.
And for 29-year-old administrative worker Chang Ye-sun, the problem was more about whether companies would be accepting of her and her fiancé going on leaves to take care of children and whether there would be enough care assistance resources for them as working parents.
“If I were to have a baby, I would be away from my job for around a full year to commit to parenting, and that’s a burden that my coworkers and higher-ups would not want in any case,” she said.
“And even if I come back, I would have forgotten a lot of stuff, and it would take time for me to readjust to my job. On top of that, I would still have to care for my children when they are going to school and such.”
Some experts say that the government should focus on providing benefits and incentives, not just in cash, to working parents and their employers to encourage people to give birth and raise children.
The focus should be set on the whole parenting progress, not just giving birth, they say.
“Taking a career break is a serious problem for working parents, especially women, and there aren’t many policies in place to help that,” said Shin Kyung-ah, a sociology professor at Hallym University.
“Working parents in their 20s and 30s fear losing competitiveness at their jobs and losing promotions from caring for their children, and that’s why many of them ultimately decide not to have a child at all.”
Shin suggested that companies utilize work-at-home programs to provide more work-life balance for working parents and create flexible work hour systems. At the same time, the government should prepare policies to support lost workforce during parental leaves, she added.
“This COVID-19 pandemic actually is providing a chance for the country to take care of this problem by introducing remote work and flexible hours for employees,” Shin said.
“Starting with this change, Korea should gradually move towards changing the whole culture and attitude towards childbirth and parenting. We should not be fixated on the mere number of births.”
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
