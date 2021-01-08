 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
World

[Newsmaker] Korean American lawmaker helps 'clean up' tarnished US Capitol

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 8, 2021 - 11:37       Updated : Jan 8, 2021 - 11:37
This AP photo shows Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) cleaning up debris and personal belongings strewn across the floor of the rotunda in the early morning hours of Thursday, a day after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP-Yonhap)
This AP photo shows Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) cleaning up debris and personal belongings strewn across the floor of the rotunda in the early morning hours of Thursday, a day after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP-Yonhap)
WASHINGTON -- Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ), a Korean American congressman, received wide attention and praise on Thursday for helping clean up the mess from the previous day's insurrection at the US Capitol.

Thousands of angry protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday while the Senate and the House of Representatives were trying to certify the outcome of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

One person was shot to death while three others died of medical issues, while many protesters breached the chambers of the Capitol, not only tarnishing the image of US democracy but democracy itself by preventing the holding of one of the most significant congressional sessions to certify the next US president for hours.

Nearly all members of both houses worked into the early hours of Thursday to finally certify Joe Biden as the next US president, but Kim was apparently the only one who volunteered to stay even longer to help clean up the Capitol.

"It was horrifying to see one of the temples of our democracy treated in that way, and we really didn't know what was going on at that time," Kim said. "We didn't know if the people coming in were armed," Kim said in an interview with a local television station, PIX11 News.

"The Capitol is our home," he was quoted as saying of his decision to join cleaning efforts that, according to reports, continued until the early morning hours of Thursday.

Kim was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2018. He won his reelection in November. (Yonhap)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114